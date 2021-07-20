Opana Sales Calls Didn't Cause Rx Rise, Economist Testifies

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:00 PM EDT) -- An economist testifying for Endo in a California opioid trial said Tuesday that a data set of 250,000 sales calls related to the opioid Opana ER showed no overall effect on prescribing. Justin McCrary, an economist who is also a professor at Columbia Law School, appeared as an expert witness to argue that Endo did not help fuel a public nuisance in three California counties and one city. McCrary, who specializes in analyzing large datasets, said he looked at a set of 250,000 Opana ER sales calls, or details, and compared them to prescriptions written. "The people's theory seems to be...

