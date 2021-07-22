Feds Asking Suspect About Kids 'Crossed Line,' Judge Says

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Federal agents "crossed the line" in invoking a suspect's children when questioning her about an alleged scheme to steal information from semiconductor company Analog Devices Inc., a Massachusetts federal judge said Thursday as he ruled that one statement from the interview can't be used as evidence. Two days of hearings in recent weeks before U.S. District Judge William G. Young focused on whether Yanzhi Chen's shaky grasp of English caused her not to understand that she was not in custody as agents from the U.S. departments of Commerce and Homeland Security questioned her in the backseat of their car. While Judge...

