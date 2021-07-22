IP Forecast: Verizon To Face Texas Jury In Wireless Row

Law360 (July 22, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury next week is set to consider whether Verizon's LTE network services infringe a wireless patent developed by a University of Florida professor. Nearly four years after Mobility Workx LLC filed suit, Verizon Communications Inc. and its affiliates will tell the jury on Monday that its cellular networks do not infringe a 2007 patent registered to UF professor Sumi Helal and an engineer, both of whom run Mobility Workx. The patent, covering a method of imitating mobile communications in networks, is the sole patent remaining out of the three Mobility Workx accused Verizon of infringing. One was dropped after...

