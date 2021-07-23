Full 9th Circ. Won't Rethink Google Securities Suit's Revival

Law360 (July 23, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit shot down Alphabet Inc. and Google LLC's bid for an en banc rehearing on Friday, after a panel partially revived a proposed securities class action alleging Google duped investors about a 2018 software bug that exposed half a million users' data. In a one-page order, a three-judge panel said it unanimously voted to deny Google's petition for rehearing, after which Google's request for an en banc rehearing was circulated to all Ninth Circuit judges. However, none of the circuit judges voted to take up the case, the order said. The petition denial effectively rejects Google's argument that the...

