Will You Be Ready If Your Class Action Goes To Trial?

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Conventional wisdom preaches that class actions almost never go to trial. But unpacking the aforementioned "almost" yields a surprising result: Class actions actually do go to trial, on average, about as often as all other lawsuits.[1] Believing too strongly in the conventional wisdom can be dangerous. Counsel and risk managers need to be prepared for the very real risk that a class action may go the distance. The Supreme Court's Review of a Class Action Trial A case in point is the U.S. Supreme Court's June 25 decision in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. The case came to the high court after a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS