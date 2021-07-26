Donziger Found Guilty Of Contempt By Judge

Law360, New York (July 26, 2021, 10:54 AM EDT) -- Steven Donziger, a disbarred human rights lawyer accused of fraudulently obtaining a $9.5 billion pollution judgment against Chevron Corp. in Ecuador, was convicted of criminal contempt by a Manhattan federal judge Monday for disobeying court orders in the oil giant's civil case against him. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska convicted Donziger on all six counts in a lengthy opinion, finding he flouted court orders directing him to hand over his devices for inspection in a fraud suit brought by Chevron. The outcome, seen as pre-ordained by Donziger and his legal team, caps off a highly unusual case stemming from his...

