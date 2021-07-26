Trump Adviser Barrack Denies Illegal Lobbying Charges

Law360, New York (July 26, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Thomas Barrack on Monday denied criminal charges that he illicitly lobbied the Trump campaign and White House on behalf of the United Arab Emirates and lied to the FBI. Former Trump adviser Thomas Barrack pled not guilty Monday to criminal charges that he illegally lobbied the White House on behalf of the UAE. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) During an afternoon arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara in Brooklyn, New York, Barrack, 74, pled not guilty to acting as an agent of a foreign government, conspiracy, making false statements and obstruction of justice. Barrack, a private equity investor, purported billionaire...

