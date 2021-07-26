Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Chains, Guests End Advertising Antitrust Dispute

Law360 (July 26, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Hotel giants including Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott said Monday they have reached a deal with three guests to end their lawsuit accusing them of colluding in an anti-competitive agreement to not advertise against one another via Google and other search engines.

The hotel chains told U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer in a one-page filing that the plaintiffs agreed last month to drop their claims for money damages and to have the fifth amended complaint dismissed in its entirety.

Representatives for the parties did not immediately reply Monday to requests for comment.

The case dates back to March 2018, when a proposed...

