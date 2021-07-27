Johnson & Johnson Held In Contempt In Illinois Talc Trial

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge on Monday held Johnson & Johnson and one of its executives in contempt of court for her failure to appear in an ongoing trial in a talc cancer case, saying it was hard to believe she had a last-minute medical problem. Circuit Judge Christopher Kolker in Belleville, Illinois, was heavily skeptical of J&J's assertion that Dr. Susan Nicholson wasn't available to appear in a case over a woman's fatal ovarian cancer because she was seeking medical treatment in New Jersey. At one point, he expressly asked whether she had lied to him, according to a court transcript...

