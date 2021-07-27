Real Estate Rumors: Legacy, A3 Productions, Bank Of America

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- City National Bank of Florida has loaned $19 million for a Tamarac, Florida, multifamily project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The loan to a Legacy Residential Group affiliate is for Legacy at Tamarac Apartments, a 120-unit project at Rock Island Road and Northwest 62nd Street, according to the report. Event venue operator A3 Productions has leased a combined more than 9,000 square feet at two locations in New York, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The company is taking 5,000 square feet at Empire Trust's 640 Parkside Ave. in Brooklyn and is leasing 4,200 square feet at 1877 Webster Ave., which...

