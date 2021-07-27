Video Game Developer Looks To Toss Players' Antitrust Suit

Law360 (July 27, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The video game developer behind a popular gaming platform has urged a Washington federal court to throw out gamers' claims accusing it of monopolizing PC desktop platforms to force users to pay a 30% commission, arguing they have failed to show that the developer's conduct violates antitrust laws. Valve Corp., the Bellevue-based company behind online gaming platform Steam, told the court Monday in its motion to dismiss the proposed class action that the plaintiffs are merely attacking a popular integrated gaming service that consumers have come to value in a competitive market. The gamers in the consolidated suit have failed to...

