Port Authority Loses Coverage Bid Over Worksite Slip, Fall

Law360 (July 28, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey lost its bid for coverage in a slip-and-fall lawsuit Wednesday after a New Jersey appeals court found that an exclusion in the construction company's insurance prevented extending the policy's benefits to the Port Authority. Techno Consult Inc. had been hired by the Port Authority to manage construction, inspect services at the Port Authority and notify it of any unsafe conditions, according to the panel. But Techno's policy with RLI Insurance Co. included a provision that prevents coverage when its professional services are implicated, as the panel found was the case in Michael...

