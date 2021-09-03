Top Florida Cases To Watch For The Rest Of 2021

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- As 2021 turns for the homestretch, Florida courts are primed to tackle the fallout from several major events that gripped national headlines, from the tragic Surfside condominium collapse to the stock market frenzy stirred up by users of the Robinhood trading app. Controversial new public policies, including a ban on transgender athletes in women's sports enacted by the state's Republican-controlled government, are also the subject of closely watched litigation moving through courts in the state. And not to be overlooked is the nation's largest case — a massive multidistrict litigation pitting thousands of military members against manufacturing giant 3M over allegedly...

