Avenatti Was 'Anxious' To Get NBA Player's $3M, Atty Testifies

Law360, Santa Ana, Calif. (July 29, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner who represented NBA player Hassan Whiteside told the California federal jury in Michael Avenatti's embezzlement trial Thursday that Avenatti appeared "anxious" to receive the $3 million settlement he negotiated for Whiteside's ex-girlfriend, saying Avenatti sent multiple inquiries before the money was even due. Attorney Joel Weiner testified that he worked with Avenatti in January 2017 to mediate a dispute between Whiteside and his former girlfriend, Alexis Gardner, which was resolved by a $3 million settlement agreement following a long day of negotiations. As part of the deal, the Sacramento Kings center was to pay Gardner...

