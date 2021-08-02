Alphabet Board Beats Investors' Child Privacy Suit, For Now

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed with leave to amend Alphabet investors' suit accusing its board of directors of knowingly collecting kids' online data on YouTube in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, ruling Friday that the shareholders hadn't sufficiently alleged that the directors acted in bad faith. In his order Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said the Alphabet shareholders hadn't met Delaware's Caremark corporate law standard — named for the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark 1996 In re Caremark International Inc. Derivative Litigation decision — requiring that investors allege specific facts satisfying that a board's directors failed to implement...

