Donziger's New Trial Bid Slams Special Prosecutor's Authority

Law360, New York (August 3, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Steven Donziger, the disbarred human rights lawyer accused of fraudulently obtaining a $9.5 billion judgment against Chevron Corp., asked a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday for a new trial a week after he was convicted of criminal contempt for disobeying court orders in the oil giant's civil case against him. In a six-page motion, Donziger argued that his contempt conviction on July 26 should be vacated because the special prosecutor in the case — from Glavin PLLC — was not subject to the "constitutionally required supervision and direction of a principal officer of the Executive Branch at the time the case came...

