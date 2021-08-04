Delta Surge May Require Vaccines For Mass. Tribal Bribe Jury

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Masks and vaccination requirements may be part of a former Massachusetts tribal chair's upcoming corruption trial, a federal judge said during a hearing Wednesday, citing a resurgence in the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the highly contagious delta variant. U.S. District Judge Douglas P. Woodlock has already presided over a high-profile jury trial in the spring, in which a former Massachusetts mayor was convicted on 21 fraud, bribery and tax counts in front of a socially distanced courtroom with a maximum of 26 people in attendance. The capacity and social distancing rules will likely not be as strict when former Mashpee Wampanoag...

