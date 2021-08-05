Texas Drops Some Google Damages Claims To Avoid Transfer

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Texas-led coalition of attorneys general accusing Google of monopolizing the display advertising market moved Wednesday to drop the only antitrust damages claims that the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation could use to combine the enforcer case with private proposed class actions for trial. Wednesday's brief in the Eastern District of Texas took the form of a motion to file a second amended complaint that would also add newcomer enforcers Louisiana and South Carolina to the coalition, along with their state law claims. More important, the brief also seeks to drop antitrust damages claims under Section 4C of the Clayton Act,...

