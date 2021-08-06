UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 6, 2021, 5:32 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen the British government sue AXA, Disney taken on by a U.K. production company, and New York designer Thom Browne go toe-to-toe with Adidas. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims filed in the U.K. Financial Services Goyal and another v. BGF Investment Management Ltd. and others An individual named Manish Goyal filed a Part 7 claim on Aug. 4 against U.K. business growth fund BGF Group PLC and two subsidiaries. The claimants are represented by Enyo Law LLP. BGF is represented by Macfarlanes LLP. The case is Goyal and another v....

