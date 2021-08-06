Calif. Tribe, DOI Beat Anti-Gambling Groups' Casino Challenge

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- California's North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has prevailed in a long-running legal challenge brought by anti-gambling and religious groups against an off-reservation hotel and casino project. In a 35-page opinion Thursday, a California federal judge found the federal government did not skirt environmental laws when it granted gambling permissions for the casino under the Indian Gaming Regulation Act, following years of failed compact negotiations between the tribe and the state. In its most recent attempt to halt the project through the courts, an organization called Stand Up California joined two churches in arguing that the U.S. Department of the Interior's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS