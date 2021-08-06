Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Tribe, DOI Beat Anti-Gambling Groups' Casino Challenge

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- California's North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians has prevailed in a long-running legal challenge brought by anti-gambling and religious groups against an off-reservation hotel and casino project.

In a 35-page opinion Thursday, a California federal judge found the federal government did not skirt environmental laws when it granted gambling permissions for the casino under the Indian Gaming Regulation Act, following years of failed compact negotiations between the tribe and the state.

In its most recent attempt to halt the project through the courts, an organization called Stand Up California joined two churches in arguing that the U.S. Department of the Interior's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!