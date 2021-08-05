IP Forecast: Apple Faces Texas Jury Again Over 4G Patents

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury will decide next week how much Apple owes for infringing standard-essential 4G wireless patents after the smartphone giant successfully wiped out a $506 million damages verdict that U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said he had "serious doubt" about. On Tuesday, eight jurors will be selected in a Marshall courthouse to hear Optis Wireless Technology LLC's case that Apple owes millions for infringing seven patents previously owned by Samsung, LG and others that have been declared essential to the 4G LTE wireless standard. When the patent case reached a jury last year, it was the first in the country...

