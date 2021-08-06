$26B Opioid Deal Sparks 'Turf Wars' From Local Governments

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The rare spectacle of a district attorney suing his state's attorney general is casting a shadow on the prospects of a proposed $26 billion global settlement in the opioid crisis, a plan that requires consent among local and state governments for full funding to take effect, experts say. At its core, the proposed $26 billion deal brokered by state attorneys general with major drug companies depends on whether enough cities and counties agree to sign on. And whether a state can force one of its cities to accept a settlement is an open question in about half of the states, which...

