In Pursuit Of Trump Ally, Feds Rely On 'Espionage Lite' Law

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors pursuing former Donald Trump adviser and billionaire investor Thomas Barrack for purportedly illegal lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates are deploying the Foreign Agents Registration Act's lesser known cousin, a statute that may be easier to prosecute and packs potentially twice the amount of prison time. Barrack, 74, is accused of unlawfully working to advance the UAE's interests in the United States during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and scheming to influence the foreign policy positions of the U.S. during the Trump administration. Barrack served as an adviser to Trump's 2016 campaign and the White House under the former...

