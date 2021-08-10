Devas New Counsel Unable To Pause $1.3B Award Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge denied a request by newly appointed counsel for Indian satellite company Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. to pause a $1.3 billion award confirmation suit, criticizing a court-appointed liquidator in India who waited nearly four months to replace counsel after firing the old one. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly slammed Indian liquidator M. Jayakumar in his Monday minute order denying Devas' stay request, citing how Jayakumar had waited until July to appoint new representation despite being directed to do so in March after firing the old counsel in February. "As the court has repeatedly emphasized, this matter has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS