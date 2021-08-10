Real Estate Rumors: Hellman & Friedman, Thor, Cabot

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An entity managed by California-based Hellman & Friedman executives has purchased a Miami Lakes, Florida, industrial and office building for $13.63 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 14201 N.W. 60th Ave., which has 223,124 square feet of space, and the seller is Cordis Corp., according to the report. Thor Equities has purchased a portfolio of industrial properties in Pennsylvania for $27.5 million, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the price. The five properties, which are close to the Port of Philadelphia, have a total of 118,500 square feet and tenants...

