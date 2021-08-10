Trump's WeChat Suit Is Officially Over

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A Trump-era battle to limit the domestic use of popular Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat officially ended with the Ninth Circuit's dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed the service presented national security threats. The appeals court's move Monday comes after the Biden administration said it wouldn't continue challenging the app's continued operation in the U.S., and after parallel challenges to Chinese-owned video platform TikTok were dismissed. The one-page order notes that the move to toss the suit against WeChat was unopposed. Former President Donald Trump signed parallel executive orders last August to ban certain transactions with WeChat's parent, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and...

