FedEx Must Face Military Leave Pay Suit, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday revived class claims against FedEx for allegedly docking workers for time spent on military leave while paying their colleagues for other types of absences, ruling in a precedential opinion that such compensation is required under a federal law barring workplace discrimination against service members. A circuit panel reasoned that a Pennsylvania federal judge got it wrong last year in nixing plaintiff Gerard Travers' proposed class action against Federal Express Corp., finding that purportedly disparate treatment of its employees was unlawful under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, or USERRA. The statute "entitles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS