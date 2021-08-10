Girardi Says He Won't Talk At Lion Air Contempt Hearing

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Thomas V. Girardi will refuse to testify in upcoming contempt proceedings for former Girardi Keese attorneys who are accused of helping him take their clients' settlement funds, telling a Chicago federal judge Monday that if he were called to the stand, he would invoke his constitutional right to remain silent. His silence could be problematic for David Lira and Keith Griffin, the first two lawyers other than Girardi himself to face potential punishment over the scandal, as the mid-September hearing will test their claims that Girardi alone controlled and understood the law firm's finances. The contempt hearing stems from the discovery in...

