Ex-Long Island DA, Aide Get 5 Years In Police Corruption Case

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A disgraced former Long Island district attorney and his anti-corruption czar were sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday for intimidating witnesses in a brutality investigation against the local police chief. The sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack caps longtime Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota's stunning fall from prosecutor to criminal. A jury in 2019 convicted Spota and the chief of his investigations and government corruption bureaus, Christopher McPartland, of threatening cops who went along with a probe into former Suffolk Police Chief James Burke's thrashing of a bound burglary suspect in the suburban New York county....

