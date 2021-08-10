Congress' Bankruptcy Bills May Be Too Clumsy To Work

Law360 (August 10, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Long-simmering complaints about the U.S. Bankruptcy Code's purported allowance of forum-shopping and non-debtor releases are getting a hard look in Congress, but experts say the potential solutions lack the needed nuance to be effective, and may create bigger issues than they seek to resolve. Proponents of a set of reform bills say corporate debtors are able to file for bankruptcy in jurisdictions where they have only the most tenuous connection and can select a particular judge they think will rule favorably in their case, while others say some companies are using third-party releases to help people and entities that didn't file...

