Senate Clears Budget Vehicle For Biden's $3.5T Relief Plan

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The Senate adopted a fiscal 2022 budget resolution early Wednesday, clearing a crucial step toward passage of a $3.5 trillion economic relief package for families paid for by higher taxes on wealthy corporations and individuals. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that Senate Democrats plan to meet weekly with committee leaders to work on budget legislation, and they expect to have the final package ready by Sept. 15. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Senators approved more than a dozen nonbinding amendments to S.C.R. 14, the budget resolution introduced by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., before passing the measure by a 50-49...

