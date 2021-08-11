Google's Redactions Bid Not About Trade Secrets, Epic Says

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Google is trying to use redactions to keep the public from hearing the details of antitrust claims that the tech behemoth is flouting federal law by charging app makers a 30% "tax" on purchases made through its Play Store, Fortnite maker Epic Games told a California federal court. The video game maker is coming out swinging against Google's request that U.S. District Judge James Donato seal its amended complaint, asking the court Tuesday to deny the "improper and unmeritorious" motion. Judge Donato has been asked to redact at least a portion of virtually every line in Epic's nearly 300-line amended complaint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS