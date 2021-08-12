Counsel Leadership Fight On Tap In Chancery Facebook Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Two plaintiffs' counsel teams have submitted filings with the Delaware Chancery Court in support of their bids to be named lead counsel in a consolidated Facebook stockholder suit targeting the social media company's privacy lapses, including the Cambridge Analytica data harvesting scandal. In separate filings made public on Tuesday, Block & Leviton LLP along with a proposed co-lead counsel team that would include Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law told the court that they should be appointed as counsel to lead the consolidated suit. Block & Leviton LLP, which represents...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS