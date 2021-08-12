Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Nixes Kalispel Tribe's Bid To Redo Casino Ruling

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has denied the Kalispel Tribe of Indians' bid for a rehearing of a decision that affirmed the U.S. Department of the Interior properly approved a competing casino in Washington state for another tribe.

The appellate panel on Wednesday denied Kalispel's petition for panel rehearing as well as a petition for rehearing en banc, saying it wasn't convinced by the tribe's new argument that the DOI should have projected the Spokane Tribe of Indians' casino would reduce Kalispel's budget for governmental programs and services by 45.1% in its first year of operation, from $49.14 million to $22.16 million....

