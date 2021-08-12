Donziger Doesn't Deny Guilt In New Trial Bid, Prosecutor Says

Law360, New York (August 12, 2021, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed prosecutor of Chevron foe Steven Donziger said Wednesday his contempt conviction should stand, telling a New York federal judge that the disbarred human rights attorney doesn't even argue in his new trial bid that he's innocent. Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC, appointed by a federal court to prosecute Donziger for disobeying court orders, asked U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska to reject Donziger's recent motion to overturn the conviction she imposed last month after a May bench trial. The misdemeanor charges, brought in August 2019, concern Donziger's compliance with orders to turn over extensive information to Chevron after the oil...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS