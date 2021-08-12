FERC Faces Protests Over Enbridge Pipeline Rate Hike

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Several trade groups, energy companies and public service commissions have filed nearly two dozen protests with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission over Enbridge Inc.'s proposed rate increase for its Texas Eastern Transmission LP pipeline, arguing the proposed increase is excessive and based on a projected tax rate change. Over the last week, several groups have filed motions to intervene and protest against Texas Eastern Transmission's proposed rate increase for transportation and storage costs that would increase the pipeline's revenue by $387 million. The pipeline told the FERC in an application submitted July 30 the increase is needed to cover costs of...

