32nd 'Varsity Blues' Parent To Cop Plea Ahead Of Fall Trial

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a California broadcasting company will plead guilty to charges she agreed to pay more than half a million dollars to pass her children off as recruited athletes in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, according to a Thursday court filing. Elisabeth Kimmel, 57, will cop to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, according to a plea agreement in Boston federal court. If her deal with prosecutors is accepted, she will spend six weeks in prison, pay a $250,000 fine and do 500 hours of community service. With Kimmel's plea, only three parents...

