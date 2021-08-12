Covington Atty 'Really Angry' After DOJ Alleges FCA Mischief

Law360 (August 12, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A simmering struggle between the U.S. Department of Justice and the False Claims Act defense bar over increasingly enormous discovery demands intensified dramatically Thursday as a Covington & Burling LLP attorney denounced a DOJ lawyer for making "sanctionable" allegations about ulterior motives. The impassioned pushback from Covington partner Ethan M. Posner occurred during a two-hour hearing in New York federal court regarding DOJ opposition to McKesson Corp.'s demands for 42,000 pages of U.S. Food and Drug Administration records and its suggestion that it may seek an additional 490,000 pages. After Assistant U.S. Attorney Deborah B. Zwany averred that McKesson should foot...

