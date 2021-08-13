Robbins Geller To Lead Credit Suisse Investor Class Action

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has been appointed as sole lead counsel in a proposed class action against Credit Suisse Group AG, over claims that the investment bank misled investors about its oversight of "high-risk clients" Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management, whose recent implosions have cost the Swiss bank billions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald denied a bid for Saxena White PA to serve as co-lead counsel with Robbins Geller in an order issued Friday. Judge Buchwald cited concerns about Saxena White's client, The Peace Officers' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia's authority in the case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS