Ex-Girardi Atty, Edelson Spar Over Contempt Testimony

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A former Girardi Keese partner on Friday slammed a bid by Edelson PC to compel his appearance and testimony at a contempt hearing related to claims he covered up the alleged theft of $2 million in client settlement funds, saying the firm is acting like adversary counsel. Attorney Keith Griffin urged U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin to deny the firm's motion to compel as moot, saying he intends to be in court during the hearing in September and will testify as to "all relevant matters." But he also accused the Edelson firm of going beyond its role as amicus curiae...

