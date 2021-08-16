Pandemic Resurgence Delays Mass. Tribal Chair Bribery Trial

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A worrying spike of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts prompted a federal judge Monday to scuttle the planned September trial for the former head of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe and an architect accused of paying bribes to protect his role in a casino project. Saying he was doing so reluctantly, Judge Douglas P. Woodlock of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts postponed the trial until January unless counsel for Cedric Cromwell of Attleboro, Massachusetts, the former tribal leader, and David DeQuattro of Warwick, Rhode Island, the architect, could eliminate competing commitments and agree on a trial date later in...

