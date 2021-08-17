NY Giants, GC Can't Nix 'Strangle' Threat Suit, Court Told

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A fired video director with the New York Giants said Tuesday jurors should decide on his claims that the team's general counsel threatened to "strangle" him if he shared confidential information, blasting their attempt to escape his whistleblower suit in New Jersey state court over purported workplace violence complaints. In urging the court to reject their motion to dismiss his Conscientious Employee Protection Act complaint, David Maltese took aim at the Giants' use of a transcript of that exchange in claiming that his attorney "completely misrepresented" the "tone and context" of general counsel William J. Heller's remark. The team and Heller are...

