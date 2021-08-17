Devas Proxies Get OK To Begin Discovery In $1.3B Award Row

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Washington state said Devas Multimedia shareholders would be permitted to track down assets and enforce a $1.3 billion arbitral award they say is owed by Indian space agency Antrix, ruling on Monday that the investors have the legal authority to do so. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly granted in part and denied in part the request from investors in Devas Multimedia Pvt. Ltd. and an American subsidiary of the company, who had sought the court's assistance in turning over discovery needed to enforce the award. The judge gave the investors and subsidiary, who intervened in the suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS