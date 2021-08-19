Jay Peak Receiver Slams Quiros' Appeal Of $32.5M Settlement

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Miami businessman accused of stealing $50 million from immigrant investors in Vermont's Jay Peak ski resort should have to post a bond if he wants to appeal the confirmation of a settlement with law firm Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP that is expected to pay his alleged victims more than $30 million, a court-appointed receiver has argued. The receiver, Michael I. Goldberg of Akerman LLP, slammed alleged fraud mastermind Ariel Quiros in a motion Wednesday that urged the Miami-based federal judge who approved the settlement to require Quiros to post a $250,000 bond. Goldberg said the bond would account for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS