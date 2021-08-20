UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 6:00 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen a third-tier soccer club accuse Mishcon De Reya LLP of professional negligence, an English university sue three security companies, and Aon hit with a pensions suit. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Societe Generale Equipment Finance Ltd. v. Messiah Corporation Ltd. The equipment financing arm of Societe Generale filed a part 7 claim on Aug.19 against heavy plant and machinery company Messiah Corporation Ltd. The claimants are represented by Addleshaw Goddard LLP. The case is Societe Generale Equipment Finance Ltd. v. Messiah Corporation Ltd., case number BL-2021-LDS-000030 in the High Court of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS