11th Circ. Tosses COVID-19 Suit Against Carnival Cruise Unit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed dismissal of a proposed class action alleging Carnival's Costa Crociere cruise line negligently sent 2,000 passengers sailing on a "ticking coronavirus time bomb" that led to dozens of cases, finding a lower court correctly found the case must be tried in Italy. The appeals court rejected Wisconsin resident Paul Turner's position that a Florida federal court erred when it found a forum selection clause in his ticket contract was enforceable and required any claims associated with the March 2020 cruise to be tried in Genoa, Italy, where Costa Crociere S.p.A. is based. Despite acknowledging the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS