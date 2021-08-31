3rd Circ. Ruling Shows Employer Risk In Unpaid Military Leave

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit held on Aug. 10 in Travers v. Federal Express Corp. that paid leave is among the rights and benefits that the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act requires for employees on military leave if an employer provides paid leave to employees on comparable, nonmilitary leave types, such as jury duty and sick leave. The ruling, which is the second by a federal appeals court to hold so after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit's Feb. 3 decision in White v. United Airlines Inc., will likely precipitate more litigation around...

