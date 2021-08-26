Albright Lets Facebook, EBay Ship IP Suits To California

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Alan Albright on Wednesday agreed to transfer separate suits brought by Express Mobile over its patented website development methods against Facebook and eBay from the Western District of Texas to the Northern District of California, weeks after the judge denied Google's bid to transfer an Express Mobile suit. In a pair of sealed orders, Judge Albright granted motions to ship the cases to California. Both eBay and Facebook filed their motions to transfer under seal. The twin orders came just over three weeks after Judge Albright denied a motion from Google to transfer an Express Mobile suit against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS