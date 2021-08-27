How 6th Circ. May Resolve District Court TCPA Exception Split

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Originally enacted in 1991, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act was intended to curb the proliferation of annoying telemarketing robocalls to residences. Among other things, the TCPA prohibited using automated dialing systems or artificial or prerecorded voice messages to make any call to wireless phones, as well as advertising via fax, absent prior express consent of the called party. TCPA litigation has been happening across the U.S. on a multitude of issues, and, recently, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit heard argument in Lindenbaum v. Realgy LLC, a TCPA case that involved a 2015 government debt amendment to the...

