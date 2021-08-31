NY Giants Want Judge To Hear GC's Taped 'Strangle' Remark

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The New York Giants said Monday that a New Jersey judge should listen to recordings of its general counsel allegedly threatening to "strangle" a former video director, saying the remark was clearly a joke that the fired employee is now using to "maliciously and publicly defame" the team. In a reply brief filed in Bergen County state court, the Giants and general counsel William J. Heller urged Judge Estela M. De La Cruz to review the tapes as she decides whether to toss David Maltese's whistleblower lawsuit brought under the state's Conscientious Employee Protection Act. The May complaint turns on Maltese's assertions...

